In a bid to bolster its defense against Russian aggression, Ukraine has submitted a list of desired weapons to Germany, with the total cost running into several billion euros, according to a report by the German newspaper Bild. The list, which has been kept confidential, spans three categories: air defense systems, protected transportation vehicles, and electronic warfare (EW) equipment. Specifically, it includes a request for four new Iris-T surface-to-air defense systems. Ukraine is also seeking 1,500 guided missiles for the Iris-T SLM medium-range air defense system and 500 guided missiles for the Iris-T SLS short-range air defense system. To combat Russian drones, Ukraine is requesting 200,000 anti-aircraft ammunition rounds of 40mm caliber.

Under the "Protected Transportation Vehicles" category, the list includes 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles and 200 tracked vehicles of various models. Furthermore, Ukraine is looking to obtain 30 mine-clearing tanks and 20-30 Wisent armored minesweeping vehicles from the government of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The list, reportedly in the hands of the editorial team, also includes requests for 200 all-terrain vehicles for special forces transport.

In the realm of electronic warfare, Ukraine is seeking 1,000 GPS jammers to aid in drone defense, as well as 200 mobile ground radars for observing and targeting, Bild reports.

Journalists note that following the Merz government's rise to power, Germany's military aid shipments to Ukraine became classified – a move Berlin claims is to keep the information from reaching the Kremlin. Critics, however, argue that this step aims to conceal delays or the absence of deliveries.

Sources in military and defense industry circles confirmed the existence of Ukraine's wish list. Meanwhile, the German Ministry of Defense declined to comment on the matter.

"The budget to support the country under attack from Russia was increased by 1.2 billion euros in 2025, from 7.1 billion to 8.3 billion euros," Bild reminds, explaining that this increase provides German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius with the opportunity to fulfill some of Ukraine's requests.

