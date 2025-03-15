Ukraine successfully tests new long-range missile, hits target 1,000 km away Saturday, March 15, 2025 10:00:00 AM

Ukraine's latest missile, dubbed the "Long Neptune," has reportedly been put to the test successfully. While the specific target within Russia struck by the new missile wasn't disclosed, speculation suggests it was used against an oil refinery in Tuapse.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the successful testing and operational use of the improved "Neptune" missile.

"A new Ukrainian missile, a precise strike. Distance - one thousand kilometers. Thanks to our Ukrainian developers, manufacturers, and military. We continue to work towards ensuring Ukrainian security," said Zelensky in his post on Telegram.

The news was corroborated by Defence Express, highlighting that the term "Long Neptune" first emerged at the end of 2023. At that time, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Ivan Havrylyuk, revealed ongoing work on a new missile modification for the "Neptune" system but withheld further details. The missile then earned its unofficial moniker.

Earlier the same year, reports surfaced regarding the modified "Neptune" with a range of 400 km and a 350 kg warhead designed to target Russian military facilities, such as successfully neutralizing an S-400 missile complex in Crimea in August 2023.

Details about the production rate and initial deployment of this new weapon remain undisclosed. However, some Telegram channels speculate this missile was responsible for a strike on one of Russia's largest oil refineries in Tuapse, which has been ablaze for two consecutive days.

