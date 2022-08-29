Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summons Turkish ambassador over Russian ship transporting S-300 missile systems through Bosporus Strait Monday, August 29, 2022 8:00:58 PM

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern about the possible permit given by the Turkish side to the Russian vessel Sparta 2 to pass through the Bosporus Strait. The ship was allegedly transporting S-300 systems from Syria to Novorossiysk. Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi summoned Turkish Ambassador to Kyiv Yağmur Ahmet Güldere for a conversation on this topic.

The Ukrainian official specified that in accordance with the provisions of the Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits of July 20, 1936, Sparta 2 falls under the definition of a warship because it was transporting weapons. The deputy minister asked the Turkish side to provide official information on the nature of the cargo transported by the vessel. Tochytskyi also asked what measures Turkey is taking to implement the provisions of the Montreux Convention and expressed hope that Ankara will adhere to its decision of February 28, 2022, to closure of the Black Sea straits to Russian warships.

The vessel Sparta 2 belongs to LLC Oboronlogistika which is under the US sanctions. Washington believes that the company is controlled by the Russian Defense Ministry. The ship's crew is civilian, but the cargo carried by the vessel is often military.

