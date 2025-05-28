Ukraine targets key Russian defense facilities in massive drone attack Wednesday, May 28, 2025 10:08:00 AM

In the early hours of May 28, Russia endured yet another massive drone attack. The targets included three pivotal defense-industrial enterprises in the Moscow region.

The "ELMA-Zelenograd" industrial hub was among the targets in the Moscow region. This high-tech cluster specializes in producing microelectronics, IT solutions, medical technology, and robotics. The attack led to a fire and inflicted damage on the building. Notably, this production hub is involved in the assembly of drones.

In Dubna, 540 km from the Ukrainian border, Ukrainian drones hit the N. P. Fyodorov Dubna Machine-Building Plant. The facility is known for manufacturing aviation and missile equipment, including the "Orion" drones and advanced S-8000 "Banderol" missiles. The plant is part of the "Kronstadt" group of companies and plays a crucial role in Russia's military infrastructure.

Another Kronshtadt facility located close to this plant was also targeted. Launched in 2021, the new factory specializes in producing large drones, including naval-based and helicopter-type drones. The plant is equipped for a comprehensive production cycle, from design to testing and certification.

Drone attacks have recently targeted factories in Bryansk, Yelets, and other Russian regions. The aim of these raids is to weaken Russia's capacity to produce military equipment and weapons needed for continued warfare in Ukraine.

On May 28, reports emerged that drones attacked several defense enterprises in Russia's Moscow region. Residents reported hearing explosions and observed plumes of smoke.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.