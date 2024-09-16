Ukraine thwarts major drone attack: 53 out of 56 Russian drones shot down Monday, September 16, 2024 10:00:51 AM

Russian troops once again targeted Ukraine using Shahed-131/136 drones. In the early hours of Monday, September 16, 56 attack drones were launched from Kursk and Yeysk in the Krasnodar region into Ukraine. Of these, 53 were reportedly shot down by Ukraine's Air Force.

The primary target was the Kyiv region, with drones intercepted across nine regions, including Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Cherkasy.

"Three more enemy drones have lost their location in several regions, preliminarily without any casualties or damage," the Ukrainian Air Force's press service reported on Telegram.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration indicated that debris from a drone injured a woman, who was hospitalized. Critical infrastructure was not directly hit, but five vehicles and five private houses were damaged. Additionally, fires ignited in grassy areas and forest undergrowth, stated the head of the administration, Ruslan Kravchenko.

