Ukraine to allow foreigners to hold officer roles in Armed Forces Thursday, October 10, 2024 12:00:36 PM

In a new development reported by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak, foreigners serving in Ukraine's Defense Forces may soon be eligible for officer positions. Analysts from "Militarnyi" note that the law will establish a Foreign Recruitment Center responsible for the screening and selection of candidates. Foreign candidates aspiring to officer roles must undergo a thorough examination process that includes:

- Verification of their legal residency in Ukraine;

- Screening for any administrative or criminal offenses;

- Identifying potential connections with foreign intelligence services involved in subversive activities against Ukraine.

The urgent need for this legislation stems from the challenging operational situation on the frontlines, which necessitates boosting the combat personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Integrating foreign specialists with military experience and the necessary skills is expected to enhance the combat readiness of Ukraine's forces.

The law further opens up opportunities for foreigners to voluntarily enlist in military service contracts, thereby strengthening the nation's defense capabilities in the face of current challenges.

Previously, the Verkhovna Rada had preliminarily approved Bill No. 12023, which amends the procedures for military service contracts for foreigners and stateless individuals. This bill also outlines the establishment of the Foreign Recruitment Center.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.