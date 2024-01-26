Ukraine to move part of its drone production to Lithuania Friday, January 26, 2024 11:30:13 AM

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius has announced that Ukraine intends to relocate some of its drone production to Lithuania.

Linkevičius said that warfare is evolving, and Lithuania could learn from Ukrainians who have been defending against Russian aggression for nearly two years. "It seems that the Ukrainians are interested in potentially transferring some manufacturing to Lithuania. With our help, and perhaps partly for ourselves, we could provide them with the necessary drones if we managed to," he noted.

The Lithuanian Foreign Minister emphasized that in the years leading up to Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine had little notion of how essential unmanned aerial vehicles and other weaponry, which have become everyday standards in combat conditions, would be.

"The time to learn is now. Especially since they are open to sharing their wartime experiences with their friends. Such an opportunity is extraordinary. The lessons we can learn come at the highest price," he added.

Lithuanian president Gitanas Nausėda previously stated that Lithuania and Poland plan to conduct joint military exercises near the Suwalki Corridor. The "Iron Wolf" exercise scenario envisions a Russian attack on allied territory, triggering NATO's Article Five collective defense clause.

Earlier, the news agency Postimees reported that the Baltic nations are building a defensive line against Russia along their eastern frontier, with Estonia planning a network of 600 concrete bunkers.

