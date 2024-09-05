Ukraine to procure 10,000 AI-powered drones in major defense upgrade Thursday, September 5, 2024 10:00:03 AM

The course of the war in Ukraine might see a significant shift. A tender has been launched for the purchase of 10,000 AI-powered FPV drones for the army's needs through the Prozorro platform.

Ukraine is taking a new step in defense development. As part of the Prozorro platform, a tender has been opened for the procurement of the first 10,000 AI-powered drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This decision is expected not only to boost combat capabilities but also to drive down costs due to manufacturer competition, reports UNN.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhaylo Fedorov stated that more than ten companies are already participating in the tender, which will positively affect market prices. Due to competition, the cost of AI-powered drones will decrease, narrowing the gap with standard models to just a few hundred dollars initially, and eventually to mere tens of dollars, Fedorov highlighted.

The integration of these new drones is particularly critical as Ukraine loses thousands of UAVs monthly due to Russian electronic warfare systems. These AI-equipped drones will be able to autonomously perform target acquisition, making them invulnerable to enemy jamming tools.

Specialists from the state initiative Brave1, which supports technological development in Ukraine, believe that the introduction of AI into unmanned systems can minimize the impact of electronic warfare and significantly alter the course of the war. Autonomous AI drones that handle targeting independently can lose links with operators, reducing their vulnerability to enemy forces.

Such innovation will enable Ukraine to enhance its defense capabilities and demonstrate that high technology plays a decisive role in modern warfare.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.