Ukraine is set to receive its first shipent of long-range missiles financed by Germany, according to Major General Christian Freuding, head of the special task force for Ukraine in the Bundestag. Germany is allocating significant funds toward Ukraine's procurement of these advanced missiles. During a broadcast on ZDF, Freuding underscored the heightened military tension in Ukraine, with Russian forces maintaining battlefield initiative for weeks, if not months.

The situation continues to worsen, especially in major cities, points out Freuding, likely referring to an escalation in Russian aerial tactics. “We need weapon systems capable of reaching deep into Russian territory to target warehouses, command centers, airfields, and aircraft,” the general highlighted.

Germany is prepared to supply Ukraine with these critical systems. Freuding indicated that by mid-July, Germany plans to deliver the first long-range missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This delivery is part of an agreement between Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and German industry—a collaboration formalized on May 28 by President Volodymyr Zelensky and Chancellor Friedrich Merz, alongside their defense ministers.

“Following that, there will be a supply in the hundreds,” the general added, expressing hope that this will greatly enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities and operational potential in the coming weeks and months.

In May, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the United States lifted range restrictions on military supplies to Ukraine.

