Ukraine-U.S. security dialogue: Yermak and Volz discuss strategic cooperation and future presidential talks Tuesday, February 4, 2025 9:56:00 PM

Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, held his first telephone conversation with U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Volz. Yermak shared this update on his Telegram channel.

The discussion revolved around primary challenges facing Ukraine, the progress of mobilization, and the battlefield situation. Yermak emphasized to Volz the crucial nature of support from partners, especially the United States. "Strong positions for Ukraine are the key to a fair and lasting peace, securing Europe and the world," his message read. The two also explored the possibility of arranging direct communication between the Presidents of Ukraine and the U.S. in the near future. They agreed to maintain constant communication for rapid information exchange concerning front-line situations and looming challenges for Ukraine.

Previously, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, noted that the embassy is actively working on organizing meetings between the teams of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump. Experts from KBF have suggested that there are likely behind-the-scenes negotiations between the U.S. and Russia regarding Ukraine's future, excluding Ukraine from these discussions.

Earlier, Trump had stated his administration "planned meetings and negotiations with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia." He also mentioned that his administration already engaged in "very serious" discussions with Russia. The American president highlighted the possibility of collaborating with Putin to "soon do something significant" towards ending the war. Meanwhile, media outlets report that Trump and Putin might meet in the UAE or Saudi Arabia.

