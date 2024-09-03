Ukraine unveils advanced drone systems Tuesday, September 3, 2024 11:01:00 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces announced the imminent arrival of new types of drones, signaling a significant advancement in their defensive capabilities.

Colonel Vadim Sukharevsky, Commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, revealed the development of multi-functional, unmanned marine systems designed to secure maritime borders. In an interview with ArmyInform, Colonel Sukharevsky shared insights into the ongoing innovation in Ukraine’s military technologies.

Currently, Ukraine is deeply engaged in a Research & Development process—conducting theoretical, experimental, and exploratory work to assess the technical feasibility of creating new technologies within specified time frames, particularly focusing on maritime advancements.

"Multi-functional unmanned marine systems are something the world and our country will see very soon. They will vigilantly guard our marine borders. This is our goal, and we are confidently moving towards it," Sukharevsky emphasized.

The Commander also credited the usage of these marine systems for effectively driving the Russian Black Sea Fleet out of Sevastopol.

Additionally, Colonel Sukharevsky discussed the creation of ground robots currently performing numerous functions on the frontlines. He noted several challenges in this area. Currently, an institutional testing ground is being developed to trial these systems and refine tactical operations.

Earlier reports from Ukraine highlighted significant investments in unmanned technology. The Ministry of Defense’s Defense Procurement Agency has acquired drones and drone complexes worth 30 billion UAH.

