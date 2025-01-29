Ukraine urgently seeks alternatives amid USAID funding suspension Wednesday, January 29, 2025 10:19:28 PM

Ukrine has initiated talks with European counterparts at the parliamentary level to explore temporary replacements for American aid amid the suspension of funding by USAID, while reviews are ongoing in Washington. This delay could extend the normalization of processes by 3-6 months, announced the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

"The scope of the issues Ukraine and dozens of other countries face with the cessation of American aid is unfortunately much larger than it might initially appear. Ukrainian organizations and other entities that received grants from USAID lacked time to prepare for such drastic changes," the statement reads. It is noted that USAID has been implementing essential programs in Ukraine crucial for strengthening democratic institutions and supporting independent media and civil society. The organization funds educational, cultural, and social projects in many countries worldwide, yet "neither the American people nor the U.S. government have ever made a public advertisement or noise about this."

"Undoubtedly, the American people and the government have the absolute right to review the results of this assistance and decide whether to continue their global support. However, while the audit continues, Ukraine must take swift measures to prevent destabilization of key state processes and plan its actions in this regard moving forward," added members of the parliamentary office.

On January 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the halt of funding for U.S. Agency for International Development projects during his evening address. He stated that he has instructed officials to report on the American support programs currently paused. Zelensky noted that part of the funding could be secured from the budget, with plans to discuss the remainder with European and American partners. Recall that on January 28, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Iryna Vereshchuk announced plans to organize consultations with American partners for the prompt continuation of support for humanitarian response projects in Ukraine.

