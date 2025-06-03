Ukraine uses advanced Western bombs for precision strikes against Russia Tuesday, June 3, 2025 1:37:02 PM

In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Colonel Yuri Ignat, Head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force, revealed how Ukraine's military has been responding to Russian attacks with advanced Western-made guided bombs, known for their pinpoint accuracy.

As the battle intensifies, Russia has concentrated its strikes, particularly on the Sumy region, using their KABs (Guided Aircraft Bomb) that are capable of reaching 20-25 kilometers into the Ukrainain territory. Although abundant, Russian bombs lack precision, in sharp contrast to their Western counterparts deployed by Ukrainian forces. "Our pilots commend the American and French precision-guided bombs. They strike with an accuracy within a one-meter radius," Ignat stated.

“Throughout May, Ukraine has focused its aerial campaign on destroying Russian command centers, UAV control hubs, ammunition depots, and military equipment. "While intelligence operates, targets are obliterated. However, Russia deploys nearly ten times more KABs. They obliterate settlements using a pressure tactic initially seen in Avdiivka. Remember, 200 KABs struck there in a single day. We now witness such escalation continually along the front line," Ignat added.

Ukraine has faced losses, including three F-16 fighters, due to ongoing intense conflicts. Ignat suggests that society should brace for such losses. "Amidst heavy battles, losses are expected as we intensify operations and integrate Western technology—although previously used, it's superior to our Soviet-era arsenal," he emphasized.

Russia possesses a robust air defense network, effectively integrated with their aviation forces. Previously, Ignat noted how Ukrainian defense personnel could now identify Russian drones by sound and flight patterns. Ukraine continues to explore alternative solutions to conserve expensive anti-aircraft missiles against Russian UAVs.

