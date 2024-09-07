Ukraine warns Iran of severe diplomatic fallout over missile supplies to Russia Saturday, September 7, 2024 11:00:00 AM

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has warned Tehran that shipments of ballistic missiles to Russia would severely damage Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

The Ukrainian MFA has called on Iran to refrain from supplying any kind of weaponry or military equipment to Russia. On September 7th, the ministry stated, "The MFA of Ukraine is deeply concerned by international media reports suggesting that Iran may be supplying ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation. Once again, we urge the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Iran to refrain from transferring any types of weapons or military technology to Russia, which, according to the UN Charter and international law, is an aggressor state."

Ukraine and its citizens have been suffering daily from Russian terrorist attacks using all kinds of lethal weapons, including Iranian-made drones, for more than two years.

According to the MFA, the deepening military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran poses significant security risks not only for Ukraine but also for Europe, the Middle East, and the broader international community.

"We call on the global community to increase pressure on Tehran and Moscow to protect international peace and security. Iran must fully and permanently halt the supply of weapons to Russia to prove, through actions, the sincerity of its leadership's statements regarding non-involvement in feeding the Russian war machine," the MFA emphasized.

The Ministry cautioned Tehran that if the missile transfers to Russia are confirmed, it would have destructive consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian bilateral relations.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Iran had sent short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Reuters also wrote that the missiles in question could be the Fath-360 system, which launches ballistic missiles with a maximum range of 120 kilometers and a warhead weighing 150 kilograms.

