Ukraine warns of 15 potential Russian-provoked military conflicts by 2045, with Poland in the crosshairs

Ukraine's intelligence agency has disclosed that Russia has formulated 15 potential military conflict scenarios leading up to 2045, with four of these involving Poland, presenting an unprecedented threat.

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate (GUR), stated that Russia aims to "resolve the Ukrainian issue" by 2026. Any delay could hinder its chances to catch up with the power levels of the United States and China. According to him, six of the forecasted conflict scenarios pertain to Northern Europe.

"Northern Europe understands the threat, as do the Baltic states. Poland, in particular, is acutely aware, with four possible scenarios of military conflict involving its territory. Poland now acknowledges this as a direct threat," explained Skibitskyi.

He further mentioned that Moscow has devised a geopolitical forecast for the years 2026 to 2035, whose ramifications could extend to 2045. Within this plan, addressing the "Ukrainian question" by 2026 is highlighted as crucial. "Should the conflict persist for another 5-10 years, Russia might never catch up to or stand on the same level as the U.S. and China," emphasized the intelligence official.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has highlighted the narrow window of opportunity between the ceasefire and any potential final peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. According to him, this window could be as brief as "one to three months, after which the morale within the army could become a critical issue."

