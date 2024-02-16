Ukrainian 110th Mechanized Brigade says its soldiers continue to defend Avdiivka amid intense battles Friday, February 16, 2024 10:00:45 AM

As of Friday, 16 February, Ukrainian fighters of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after General-Horunzhy Marko Bezruchko, continue to hold the defense of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, reported the brigade's press service on Facebook.

"Avdiivka! The blaze of fierce fire does not burn us. The 110th Brigade has been holding this city for two years of full-scale invasion. Steadfastly, courageously, heroically! Without complaints! Gritting our teeth! Overcoming the 'impossible'!" the military wrote.

The soldiers reported that the Russians are currently throwing colossal forces at the Avdiivka direction, including a large number of personnel, armored vehicles, and aviation.

"We face more than 12 separate enemy units. Brigades, regiments, special forces detachments. Our guys, in inhumane conditions, under minute-by-minute artillery barrages and constant aerial bombardments, are fulfilling their assigned tasks," added the military of the 110th Mechanized Brigade.

At the same time, the Ukrainian defenders emphasized that the 110th Brigade would continue to shoulder the city's defense.

The fierce battles for Avdiivka in the Donetsk region are ongoing. Russian occupying forces are making constant attempts to attack and seize the city.

Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavsky described the situation in Avdiivka as complex but under control. According to him, there is a planned reinforcement of units and maneuvering of forces in threatened directions.

