Ukrainian 14th Mechanized Brigade repels Russian assault on Kupyansk Sunday, January 12, 2025 12:00:21 PM

Ukrainian military units from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade successfully repelled an attack from Russian assault groups in the Kupyansk sector, destroying armored vehicles and eliminating Russian infantry forces.

In the Kupyansk direction of the Kharkiv region, the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine delivered a powerful strike against a Russian assault group. During the operation, two MT-LBs were destroyed along with assault troops, some of whom were eliminated, while others surrendered. According to the brigade's press service, the Russian side attempted a mechanized attack using two MT-LBs. One vehicle was hit before the Russian infantry could dismount, while the second exploded during its retreat after deploying soldiers.

Ukrainian units eliminated the remaining assault troops in the "gray zone." The Ukrainian military used reconnaissance and FPV drones to detect and halt the enemy's advance in advance.

The Russian army continues its attempts to occupy the Kharkiv region and secure positions along the Oskil River, employing both mechanized and infantry assault tactics. However, these actions often prove unsuccessful, thanks to the high level of training and professionalism of the Ukrainian troops.

Last week, the 14th Brigade also successfully repelled two mechanized Russian assaults near Kupyansk. Despite a concentration of substantial forces, the Russian army has been unable to break Ukrainian lines.

