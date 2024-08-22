Ukrainian 46th Brigade thwarts three waves of Russian attacks on Kurakhove Thursday, August 22, 2024 1:50:25 PM

Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled a powerful three-wave Russian attack on their positions along the Kurakhove front. According to reports, the surviving Russian troops were forced to retreat under a comprehensive assault.

Members of the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade managed to fend off all three attacks, destroying 13 pieces of Russian military equipment in the process. The brigade shared these details on their Telegram page. The incident took place on August 21, 2024.

During the first wave, Russian forces employed a T-90 tank with makeshift protective additions and two infantry fighting vehicles. Ukrainian artillery units, utilizing 105mm L119 guns provided by international partners, along with strike drones, immobilized the Russian vehicles through artillery fire before drone operators finished the job.

The second wave comprised two assault columns from Russian forces, each equipped with two tanks and two armored personnel carriers. "Thanks to the cohesive efforts of our artillery, anti-tank guided missile units, and FPV drones, two armored vehicles and two damaged tanks were left on the frontline. The second column retreated entirely under intense fire," detailed the brigade regarding the second offensive.

By evening, the third assault involved three Russian infantry fighting vehicles under mortar cover, which met a similar fate.

Artillery from the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces played a crucial role in thwarting these attacks.

Despite the setbacks, Russians persist in their goal to push Ukrainian Defense Forces from occupied Donetsk and capture more territory. The paratroopers of the 46th Brigade frequently report on the defensive battles in the Marinka direction, the last one being two weeks ago.

