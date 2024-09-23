Ukrainian 95th Air Assault Brigade breaches Russian border in Kursk region Monday, September 23, 2024 9:41:14 AM

Units from the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully breached another section of the Russian border in the Kursk region. According to their press release on September 23, this is the second successful incursion since the operation began in this Russian region.

Footage shows Ukrainian armored vehicles navigating through Russian engineering barriers. Following this, assault groups disembarked, advancing further into Russian territory.

The video also shows early skirmishes and the use of tanks to destroy an Russian bunker.

While the exact location of the breach isn't specified, some reports suggest that the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade broke through near Medvezhe in the Kursk region.

By September 20, Ukrainian Forces advanced near the settlement of Lyubimovka and in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region.

To counter these advances, the Russian troops have increasingly relied on airpower, deploying precision-guided munitions.

Commenting on the overall strategic impact, the Supreme Commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Volodymyr Zelensky, remarked that the operations in Kursk have managed to divert 40,000 Russian troops from other fronts. This redistribution of forces is influencing the broader dynamics of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

