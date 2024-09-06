Ukrainian Air Defense turns Russian drones against Moscow Friday, September 6, 2024 1:00:46 PM

Alexander Kovalenko, a Ukrainian military analyst, has highlighted the Ukrainian air defense forces' newfound capability to redirect "Shahed" drones back to their origins. He even foresees the possibility of a "rise of the machines," leading to Moscow being targeted by its own drones.

During the night of September 5, Ukrainian forces successfully engaged numerous Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. A total of 78 drones were launched from areas including Kursk, Yeysk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Out of these, 60 drones—about 76%—were shot down.

While some may lament the 24% of drones not intercepted, detailed data reveals a more nuanced picture. Of the remaining drones, 15 were believed to have been downed or diverted by electronic warfare (EW) measures, with no reported damage or casualties. Effectively, 75 drones were either shot down or neutralized through EW.

More intriguingly, two kamikaze drones were reported to have returned to Russia, and another inexplicably ended up in Belarus. What or who might have caused these three drones to behave in such a manner remains a matter of speculation. Notably, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have officially recognized the role of EW in combating Shahed-136 drones, suggesting the need for new classification categories like "diverted" and "sent back."

Therein lies a broader point: Shahed-136 drones have proven volatile and unpredictable, often turning harmful for their launchers. It's conceivable that a future launch of dozens of these drones could result in many of them veering towards Moscow or even Mozyr, underscoring a scenario akin to a "rise of the machines."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.