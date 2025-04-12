Ukrainian Air Force confirms loss of F-16 fighter jet, pilot tragically killed in action Saturday, April 12, 2025 9:02:42 AM

In a tragic incident reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, a U.S.-manufactured F-16 fighter jet has been lost, resulting in the death of its 26-year-old pilot, Pavlo Ivanov, during a combat mission on April 12th.

The air force statement highlighted the extreme demands placed on Ukrainian pilots, who "operate at the maximum of human and technical capabilities, risking their lives with every mission. Pavlo was one of them." A joint commission is currently investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, according to the release.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed the death of Captain Ivanov. Zelensky expressed his condolences to Ivanov's family and comrades, stating, "Today, at the helm of an F-16 in battle, Captain Pavlo Ivanov, only 26, tragically lost his life. My condolences to his family and all of Pavlo’s brothers-in-arms. Military reports on the situation were necessary, and we are clarifying all the details."

This marks the second officially confirmed loss of an F-16 by Ukraine. The first occurred in August 2024 when Ukraine lost an F-16 while repelling a massive missile assault, costing pilot Oleksiy Meis his life. Additionally, a report by The Wall Street Journal suggested that the crash may have been the result of friendly fire from a Patriot air defense system, though this theory has not been confirmed by Ukrainian officials.

Contradictory reports have emerged from Russian media outlets, which claimed higher losses of F-16 jets by Ukraine. In October 2024, Russian propaganda media outlets alleged that five out of six F-16s given to Ukraine had been lost without successfully completing combat missions, and in September 2024, there were unsubstantiated claims that four F-16s were "allegedly destroyed" by Russian forces.

In December 2024, Ukraine received a second shipment of F-16 jets from Denmark, which has committed to sending a total of 19 fighter jets.

