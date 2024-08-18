Ukrainian Air Force destroys another key bridge in Russia’s Kursk region Sunday, August 18, 2024 8:30:00 AM

Ukraine's Air Force continues to target critical logistical routes, this time taking aim at a strategic bridge in Russia's Kursk region. While the Comander of the Ukrainian Air Forces Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk did not disclose the exact location of the strike, it is believed to be the bridge over the Seym River in the village of Zvannoye, Glushkovsky District.

Footage of the destruction of the second bridge over the Seym in Kursk was shared by the Ukrainian Air Force, with Lt. Gen. Oleshchuk posting the video on August 18.

"One more bridge down. The Air Force’s precise strikes are systematically stripping the enemy of critical logistical support, greatly impacting the course of the conflict," wrote Oleshchuk, who extended his gratitude to the pilots for their professionalism and effectiveness.

Reports suggest the targeted bridge is the same one previously mentioned by Russian Telegram channels, such as ASTRA. This bridge was reportedly crucial for supplying Russian troops in the Glushkovsky District and has now been rendered inoperable.

Previously, another crossing over the Seym in Glushkovo was destroyed, leaving only a single operational bridge in the village of Karyzh within the Glushkovsky District of Kursk, according to the Military Informant Telegram channel.

Former Deputy Commander of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, Yevhen Sasiko, reported, providing satellite imagery, that the Russian forces have begun the construction of pontoon bridges over the Seym.

On August 16, Ukrainian forces demolished a bridge in the village of Glushkovo, Kursk region. Russian propagandists had claimed that several American HIMARS rockets or other MLRS munitions were used to strike the bridge over the Seym River. The regional governor acknowledged the destruction of the automobile bridge, stating that parts of the Glushkovsky District, including villages like Tetkino, Popovo-Lezhachi, Wolfino, and approximately 27 other settlements, have been cut off.

Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk has published a video of a Ukrainian airstrike, showing how the Air Forces obliterated the Seym River bridge in the Kursk region.

