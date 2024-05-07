Ukrainian Air Force representative: considerable number of missiles required to destroy Crimean bridge Tuesday, May 7, 2024 7:30:39 PM

The Crimean Bridge could potentially be destroyed, but a significant number of missiles would be required for such an operation, said Ilya Yevlash, a representative of the Ukrainian Air Force, in his interview with Video NV.

He specified that there are certain points on the bridge structure that should be targeted to disrupt the reconstruction of the rail and road surfaces.

"It would require a lot of missiles, because the bridge is robust," he said.

Yevlash noted that specialists have been actively working in this area, spending considerable time analyzing the bridge and gathering the necessary data.

"Both time and the right moment are needed," he assessed with regards to the likelihood of the bridge’s destruction.

The military official described the Crimean Bridge as one of the most heavily defended structures in the world, with anti-aircraft defenses and security brigades protecting the facility. In the event of threats, Russians create smoke screens in attempts to camouflage it.

"It is very carefully guarded," he explained.

In May, the media reported that Russian authorities reduced the use of the Crimean Bridge for transporting Russian troops. However, a new logistic route emerged as a railway near Mariupol and Berdyansk is being completed.

The transportation of military equipment, munitions, and other supplies for the Russian armed forces continues across the rail section of the Kerch Bridge to Kerch, with regular train deliveries. Consequently, military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko believes that the destruction of the Crimean Bridge remains a relevant issue.

On May 7, The Independent reported that Russia no longer utilizes the Crimean Bridge for the transportation of weapons and troops. Analysts indicated that in March and April 2024, no Russian military machinery movement was detected on the bridge, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces should focus on the new railway lines being constructed by the Russians near Melitopol and Berdyansk.

