Ukrainian Air Force seeks to bolster strike capabilities with focus on western technology and F-16 fighter jets

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, has called for a reinforcement of the country's strike aviation capabilities. General Oleshchuk shared this view in a message on Telegram, supporting a proposal from the commander of the Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, to enhance strike aviation for offensive and defensive actions by Ukrainian forces.

General Oleshchuk confirmed that the Air Force was considering various aircraft platforms to develop Ukraine's combat aviation. A priority is the F-16 fighter jets, which Ukrainian pilots are being trained to operate. However, experts are exploring other options to increase the combat potential of the air fleet.

"I am in constant daily contact with the commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, troop group leaders, and we are doing everything we can to ensure maximum possible air cover to protect our forces from enemy air strikes on various fronts," he emphasized.

Oleshchuk noted the current four principal types of combat aircraft in service with Ukraine's forces and indicated a gradual transition to Western technology. Additionally, he underlined that Ukraine welcomes any support from partners related to multirole aircraft, ground-attack aviation, and helicopters. He acknowledged the complexity and time required to adopt a new type of aircraft but expressed confidence that Ukrainians would successfully manage the transition.

Oleshchuk also mentioned that Ukraine could not immediately cease using Soviet aircraft, hence in the future, MiG-29s would be operating alongside F-16s, and there's a possibility that Su-24M bombers and Su-25 attack aircraft might be augmented by Mirage-2000Ds and A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, respectively.

Furthermore, Oleshchuk discussed with Syrskyi future directions for ongoing work to develop and strengthen the aviation components of the Armed Forces and the army aviation of the Ground Forces. "We are doing everything to ensure our troops are protected from the air and that the enemy feels the powerful fist of our strike aviation," he added.

On January 13, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat stated that acquiring F-16 fighters from partners is a current priority for Ukraine in this phase of the war. Ihnat claimed that these jets could perform a variety of roles with a broad range of armaments.

