Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson urges local communities to purchase electronic warfare equipment to counter Russian air attacks Sunday, January 14, 2024 10:30:10 PM

Local communities can now purchase electronic warfare (EW) equipment from civilian manufacturers to counter enemy missiles and drones, announced Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat during a national news broadcast.

"This is a standard practice to counter enemy air attacks using electronic warfare means. We have companies that have long been engaged in this field. Presently, numerous civilian companies have been involved in producing EW systems. There's active work going on in this area. These are items that local communities can procure, using available resources. While you can't buy weapons, like firearms, artillery, and anti-aircraft defense systems, you can buy EW systems from civilian producers, as long as they work properly and are verified—they help save lives. EW can also be effective against drones and can impact the enemy's air attack capabilities. A missile could be diverted, failing to reach its target," he said.

Ihnat highlighted that "this work is already underway."

"Today, the heads of certain companies are already considering their own protection to protect their facilities. This is already being done... The future lies in this direction. There's no need to spend on expensive missiles if you can stop the enemy in this way," added the Air Force representative.

