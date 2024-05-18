Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian base in Vovchansk hospital: dozens of soldiers buried in rubble Saturday, May 18, 2024 4:07:59 PM

On Saturday, May 18, the Ukrainian Air Force struck the central hospital in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, where dozens of Russian soldiers were reportedly stationed, reported the Ukrainian Telegram channel Operativny Inform, posting video footage of the strike.

"Our air force delivered a powerful strike on this building, which the Russian forces were using as a shelter and a base for accumulating their assault units. Dozens of occupiers are buried under the rubble," the message reads.

According to the Ukrainian military command, Russia lost over 1,200 soldiers on the frontline in the 24 hours leading up to May 17. The overall Russian losses are gradually nearing 500,000 since the onset of the full-scale war.

In addition, today it was reported that since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out 18 strikes on Russian forces and attacked two of their air defense systems.

