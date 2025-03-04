Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post Tuesday, March 4, 2025 3:52:38 PM

In a significant blow to Russian military operations, the Ukrainian Air Force struck a Russian command post on Monday, March 4th. The target was the headquarters of the 98th Guards Airborne Division, located in the Donetsk region's Kalinina area, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff.

The General Staff reported that the strike effectively disrupted the command and control system of the occupying forces, severely complicating the coordination of the division's airborne units' operations. This operation marks another pivotal step in diminishing the aggressor's military capacity and freeing Ukrainian land.

Recent reports have also indicated that Ukrainian forces executed strategic strikes on critical Russian targets. These include oil infrastructure in the Samara and Rostov regions.

Reports from Russia on March 3rd claimed explosions at an oil refinery in Ufa. Prior to the incident, drone activity was reportedly detected in the area.

