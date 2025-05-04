Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Donetsk region Sunday, May 4, 2025 11:21:00 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly launched a significant strike against a Russian command post in the Donetsk region, an area crucial for managing Russian offensives towards Pokrovsk. This command post was strategically located near the occupied city of Bakhmut.

This operation was reported by Ukraine's General Staff, which confirmed that the Ukrainian Air Force recently delivered a devastating blow to the command post of the 6th Motorized Rifle Division in Bakhmut, an area temporarily under Russian occupation. This attack has significantly impaired the Russian forces' ability to direct operations near Pokrovsk, according to the statement. While the extent of Russian casualties is not yet determined, efforts are underway to ascertain the impact.

On May 3, analysts from DeepState reported that Russian forces had made advancements in multiple settlements within Donetsk region. Russian troops have gained ground towards Pokrovsk and near the village of Tarasivka, situated between Pokrovsk and Toretsk. The Russian military is continuously advancing towards Pokrovsk in an attempt to reach the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region, aiming to boast about their "achievements" ahead of May 9th celebrations. Sources indicate that the Russian troops entered the southern part of Novooleksiivka, cleared out residences, and has begun fortifying their positions.

