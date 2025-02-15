Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian command post in Kursk region Saturday, February 15, 2025 1:00:41 PM

The Ukrainian Air Force has launched a significant strike on a Russian command post in the Kursk region, where Russian drone operators were reportedly stationed. This marks the latest success for Ukraine's Defense Forces as they target Russian military infrastructure. The command post, belonging to the 28th Rifle Battalion of the 60th Motorized Rifle Brigade, was located near the village of Yelizarovka, just a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The site was reportedly used for launching drone attacks against Ukrainian positions in the Sumy region.

Footage released by the Ukrainian General Staff shows four bombs hitting the target near-simultaneously. An assessment of Russian casualties is underway. "This strike is part of systemic efforts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to neutralize threats and diminish the enemy's military potential. The aggressor must understand that any act against Ukraine will have inevitable consequences," a statement from the General Staff emphasized.

Israeli Defense Force officer and military analyst Igal Levin noted on Telegram "A strike by Ukrainian aviation on a Russian stronghold in the Kursk region is symbolic of Ukraine's capability to launch such substantial operations within Russian territory. This is a clear indication, despite claims of demilitarization, that Ukraine retains significant military capabilities."

