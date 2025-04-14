Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian military facility in Kursk region Monday, April 14, 2025 9:53:00 AM

Ukrainian Air Force has executed a precise bombing strike on an industrial site in the town of Tetkino, Kursk region, Russia, which housed Russian military troops and drone equipment. As reported on the Telegram channel "Soniahsnyk", linked with the Ukrainian Air Force, the mission utilized the French AASM Hammer precision-guided munition, adapted for Ukrainian MiG-29s. Footage suggests the bomb penetrated the roof of the sugar factory, detonating inside and destroying an entire section of the industrial facility. Russian sources confirm the strike, reporting a significant number of Russian soldiers killed and injured.

The targeted facility was strategic. According to sources, the Russians stored military equipment and combat drones used in offensive operations against Ukraine in the destroyed building. Notably, in 2023, the plant's management filed a lawsuit against the Russian Ministry of Defense, seeking 75 million rubles in damages inflicted by military activities; however, the court dismissed their plea, maintaining the usual stance.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces systematically disrupt Russian logistics, with Tetkino being no stranger to such strikes. Earlier in March, Ukrainian air forces attacked a Russian control observation post at the nearby "Tetkinograin" facility, where the Russians were setting up a "Murom" long-range observation complex and communication systems. That operation employed an American GBU-39 bomb.

The AASM (HAMMER) deployed in the attack is the French equivalent of the American JDAM, converting a standard free-fall bomb into a precision-guided weapon. It features:

- a guidance system (GPS, thermal imaging, or laser);

- fins for aerodynamic stability;

- a rocket booster enabling it to glide over tens of kilometers.

France has supplied Ukraine with the Hammer-250 and Hammer-1000 variants, meant for bombs weighing 227 kg and 908 kg, respectively. Ukraine keeps striking Russian military rear bases, even those deeply located in occupied and border areas.

