Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian troops at Avdiivka coke plant using French AASM-250 guided munitions Sunday, March 3, 2024 10:31:00 AM

The Ukrainian Air Force has utilized French-made AASM-250 precision-guided munitions to strike Russian forces at the Avdiivka Coke Plant, reports the military news outlet Militarny, citing the operational-strategic group of the Ukrainian forces Tavriya. An intelligence drone operated by LUFTWAFFE unit was engaged for targeting purposes.

"The drone recorded a direct hit on the enemy with the bomb. It should be noted that it's currently unknown from which type of aircraft the AASM-250 munition was launched," the journalist stated.

The publication added that the Ukrainian Air Force could use both AASM and JDAM-ER guided bombs from any combat aircraft.

The AASM munition can be equipped with a rocket motor, which allows it to be launched from low altitudes to a range of up to 15 km and from higher altitudes up to 70 km.

On March 2, Ukrainian serviceman Mykola Kolesnik shared footage of an airstrike on the Avdiivka Coke Plant. According to him, Russian forces had begun fortifying the plant, establishing communications, command posts, electronic warfare systems, and bringing in personnel. However, their actions likely did not yield success.

The Russian troops captured the Avdiivka Coke Plant at the end of February. The plant was one of the most fortified positions in the Avdiivka direction. The Russian Armed Forces did not manage to capture it in a direct attack. It was abandoned by Ukrainian fighters during their withdrawal from Avdiivka.

On March 1, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army of the South and the chair of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, shared a video of Ukrainian forces destroying a Russian command post and rocket-artillery weapons depot in Kherson region using a JDAM-ER guided bomb.

