Ukrainian Air Forces strike Russian command post in Kursk region
In a precise aerial strike, Ukraine's Armed Forces targeted a command post of the Russian military in Novoivanovka, Kursk Region. According to Ukraine's General Staff, the strike took place yesterday on a facility used for coordinating Russian offensive operations against Ukrainian forces. The post, situated in an abandoned building, sustained significant damage, resulting in considerable losses.
A month prior, Ukrainian forces hit another command post in Lgov, Kursk Region, resulting in the death of a brigade deputy commander and 17 other Russian military personnel. Similarly, in January, Ukraine's forces struck the command post of Russia's 8th Army in Khartsyzk.