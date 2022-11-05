Ukrainian Ambassador: Germany can begin delivering Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine soon Saturday, November 5, 2022 4:00:27 PM

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeyev said he expects that Germany would begin direct deliveries of battle tanks to Ukraine.

"We have reason to hope that a decision will be made to supply Leopard 2 tanks from Germany directly to Ukraine," he said in an interview with Funke news agency.

According to him, negotiations are under way with the German federal government. Makeyev stressed that Ukraine needs these battle tanks.

"It's time to stop talking how to avoid provoking Russia. What else could happen? How many more Buchas, Mariupols, rape sites and mass graves, should there be?" he said.

According to him, Germany has already "demonstrated leadership" with the supply of the IRIS-T missile defense system. He noted that Kyiv is counting on this leadership role in delivering other weapons systems.

"These are battle tanks and armored vehicles, such as Leopard, Marder, Füchse and Dingo," Makeyev said.

Answering the question whether there is a possibility of direct deliveries of the Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, the ambassador confirmed: "Yes, we are talking about it." He emphasized that Ukraine's goal is to win the war.

"Over the past eight years, we have realized that negotiations with Russia do not lead to peace. We don't need intermediaries, we need allies. The West should act as a team, and we should be able to use the potential of this team," the ambassador added.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.