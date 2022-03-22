Ukrainian Ambassador: Poland is preparing for Russian attack Tuesday, March 22, 2022 1:00:00 PM

The Polish authorities admit there is a possibility of a Russian attack, said Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Andrii Deshchytsia on the air of the Polish TV channel Polsat News.

"There are fears that Russia may attack Poland. The Polish government is preparing for this," Deshchytsia said.

According to Deshchytsia, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed the "Law on the Defense of the Fatherland", which is aimed at strengthening the Polish Army. At the same time, the Polish authorities are aware that it is more expedient to first provide assistance to Ukraine and prevent the Russian troops from approaching their territory.

The ambassador also noted that the Russia is spreading disinformation that Poland allegedly plans to take western Ukraine. However, according to the ambassador, nothing could be further from the truth.

"The reality is that the Poles are helping Ukraine, helping those who arrived in Poland. There has been unprecedented assistance over the past few years. The Russian narrative about the division between the Ukrainian and Polish people has proven to be wrong during this war," Deshchytsia said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian journalist, editor-in-chief of the publication Censor.net Yuri Butusov reported that on the afternoon of March 21, a Russian fighter flew from the Volyn region of Ukraine into Poland. According to the journalist, the violation of Polish airspace was recorded by radars. At the same time, the Polish Defense Ministry in a comment to the newspaper Rzeczpospolita did not confirm the violation of airspace by Russia. The Ministry said the Polish military took measures to ensure the security of the country, but no further details were provided.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.