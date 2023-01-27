Ukrainian Ambassador to France: Kyiv will receive 321 tanks from the West Friday, January 27, 2023 7:00:25 PM

Ukraine will receive 321 tanks from Western partners as part of military assistance, which will help it resist the aggression of the Russian Federation, said the Ukrainian Ambassador to France Vadym Omelchenko, reports the French TV channel BFM TV.

"We need this help as soon as possible," he said.

The diplomat also added that the delivery time depends on the type of tank and the manufacturing country.

"If you wait until August or September, it will be too late," Omelchenko summed up.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian army needs from 300 to 500 tanks to conduct a counteroffensive and liberate the temporarily occupied territories.

US President Joseph Biden officially announced that Washington would deliver 31 M1 Abrams tanks and other equipment for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

