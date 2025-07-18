Ukrainian and Russian forces report gains amid intense clashes on Pokrovsk front Friday, July 18, 2025 12:00:14 PM

Ukrainian military units have advanced in one of the most fiercely contested areas, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as they report successes in the Pokrovsk direction. Meanwhile, Russian sources also claimed progress, with DeepState confirming their reports.

Geolocated footage indicates that Ukrainian Defense Forces have moved forward in the settlement of Novoeconomichne in the Donetsk region. These findings were highlighted in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War on July 17.

On the Russian side, military personnel claimed advancement in the settlements of Udachne and Chunishyne, as well as near the village of Zverivo. The Russians reportedly pushed towards near Pokrovske, Volodymyrivka, and Molodetske, as well as in areas around Novoeconomichne, Mykolaivka, Myroliubovka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvyrovo, Udachne, and Kotline. Ukrainian defenders, according to enemy sources, launched counterattacks west of Kotlyne.

On the same day, DeepState analysts also reported Russian advances on the Pokrovsk front, specifically the occupation of the settlement Shevchenko and movements near Zelenoe Pole, Myrne, and Ptashyne.

In the evening summary, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 48 attempts by the adversary to advance in the Pokrovske direction. The attackers launched offensives in areas surrounding settlements such as Poltavka, Popov Yar, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Myroliubovka, Novoeconomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zverive, Udachne, Muravka, Alekseevka, and towards Pokrovske and Novopavlovka. Three clashes were ongoing at the time of reporting.

The General Staff also revealed preliminary losses of the Russian Forces in the Pokrovske area over the past 24 hours:

- 231 personnel, 130 of whom were killed;

- One tank;

- Three armored combat vehicles;

- Three vehicles;

- Three motorcycles;

- Two artillery pieces;

- 18 drones;

- One satellite communication terminal;

- Five UAV control antennas.

Additionally, a Russian tank, five artillery pieces, and two motorcycles were reported damaged.

Notably, on July 17, Dmitry Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the "Luhansk" tactical group, disclosed that Russian troops have stepped up activities toward Dobropillya in the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, on July 17, CNN projected that Russia intends to occupy three key eastern cities within a 50-day timeframe, as designated by U.S. President Donald Trump before a proposed agreement is reached. Reports suggest the Kremlin has amassed an additional 160,000 forces for this renewed offensive.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.