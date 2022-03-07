Ukrainian and Russian Foreign ministers to meet in Turkey Monday, March 7, 2022 11:00:00 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet at a trilateral summit in Antalya to discuss the war in Ukraine, said the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"Our goal is to stop the conflict as soon as possible. We have made efforts to bring our Russian and Ukrainian counterparts closer together. Before the conflict, we were in constant contacts with them. We further strengthened this work after the begging of the war," he said.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, March 10. Cavusoglu said he hopes it will be a significant moment.

"We continue our efforts to end conflicts and establish lasting peace in good faith," Cavusoglu added.

