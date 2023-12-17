Ukrainian Armed Forces and Security Service stage successful drone attack on Russian airfield in Rostov region Sunday, December 17, 2023 10:40:42 AM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), damaged equipment at a Russian airport in the Rostov region on the night of Sunday, December 17, reports Ukrainska Pravda, citing sources in the security forces. The sources stated that "Drones attacked the airfield. Although in Russia they have already traditionally claimed that all drones were shot down, in reality, the SBU and the Ukrainian Armed Forces caused significant damage to the enemy's equipment."

One source commented that this airport was an important target for Ukraine, as it is the location of the 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

At the time of the strike, there were up to 20 Su-34 aircraft, three radar stations, and other Russian military equipment present at the airport.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian combat drones had damaged an energy infrastructure facility in Russia.

