Ukrainian Armed Forces to implement new recruitment units for streamlined volunteer enlistment Monday, November 25, 2024 3:00:05 PM

The General Staff noted that this innovation will enable commanders to enhance the organization and management of volunteer recruitment events.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, has ordered every brigade commander to create an official recruitment unit, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The corresponding organizational directive sets the task of forming official recruitment units within combat military units. This innovation will allow commanders to improve the organization and management of volunteer recruitment activities," the statement said. It is noted that, according to the government resolution dated May 16, 2024, No. 560, commanders are permitted to enlist volunteers directly into military units without the need to go through territorial recruitment and social support centers.

Previously, the Armed Forces of Ukraine operated recruitment centers in the Ground Forces, Navy, Air Assault Forces, Special Operations Forces, and Territorial Defense. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army's recruitment centers are also actively sending messages to citizens with proposals for mobilization, promising to help them choose a unit and specialization according to their preferences.

On November 25, the Ukrainian Parliament discussed reserves for mobilization and conscription changes. More than 100,000 military retirees are in the rear, who could potentially join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the Member of Parliament from the "For the Future" faction, Iryna Konstankevych.

