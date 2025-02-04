Ukrainian Armed Forces to undergo major overhaul: introduction of 20 combat corps for enhanced military capability Tuesday, February 4, 2025 1:00:22 PM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) are set for a substantial transformation as the military plans to establish up to 20 new army corps, significantly enhancing their operational capability. The development aims to scale the country's best brigades for more effective military engagement, reports Yuriy Butusov, editor-in-chief of "Censor.net," citing insider information.

According to Butusov, the existing corps will no longer function merely as administrative units in the rear. Each army corps will be assigned a specific zone of responsibility, managing no less than five brigades each. Currently, the UAF structure includes six corps, which encompass the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Army Corps, as well as the 7th Quick Reaction Corps of the Airborne Forces and the 30th Marine Corps. "The establishment of so many corps is a real reform," explained Butusov, noting that these changes mean operational groups will be disbanded and corps will take on direct control of the front line. Some corps will manage zones up to 150 kilometers in size, Butusov added.

In a significant first step, the 3rd Army Corps will be established under the Land Forces, deriving from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. This new unit will be commanded by Andrii Biletsky. Furthermore, the 30th Marine Corps will see a total overhaul, transitioning from an administrative role to a more active operational stance as marines are currently spread across various fronts. Additionally, due to the substantial size of its existing structure, the 7th Quick Reaction Corps will be divided into two separate entities.

The formation of the 92nd Army Corps will presumably occur on the foundation of the 92nd Assault Brigade, which will also be assigned its distinct operational zone. The National Guard of Ukraine will adopt a similar corps structure. The inaugural corps will be formed from the specialized 12th Azov Brigade, with Denis Prokopenko at its helm, while the second is planned based on the 13th Hartia Operational Brigade led by Colonel Ihor Obolensky.

The strategic modification to the corps structure has been commented on positively by Maksym Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, who emphasized the advantages in managing AFU operations with consolidated corps. He noted that concentrating troops from one corps on a single frontline would enhance efforts significantly.

On February 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the introduction of innovative approaches to equipping combat units, underscoring the need to expedite arms supplies alongside organizational restructuring.

