Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Military expert Alexander Musiyenko articulated potential benefits of a new offensive by the Ukrainian Defense Forces (AFU) in Russia's Kursk region. Breaking through the border to capture the area could weaken Russian units currently holding positions on the southern bank of the Seim River, within a mere 6 kilometers reach.

AFU units are actively encroaching upon the Russian stronghold along the Seym River’s southern bank in Kursk region. These new offensives aim either to control key routes towards the towns of Korenevo then Rylsk or to completely dominate the Russian military’s positions. , said the head of the Centre for Military and Legal Studies, Alexander Musiyenko, in an interview with RBC Ukraine.

Musiyenko highlighted that the breakthrough might target the village of Veseloye, just south of Glushkovo and Russian lines there. The minimal objective could involve drawing away Russian troops from Korenevo, who currently impede AFU’s push towards Rylsk. The maximal goal would be to secure the Glushkov Bridgehead fully. However, Russian forces still can mobilize reinforcements across the Seym River. Escalating skirmishes could prevent these reinforcements from pooling effectively.

“One theory is to prevent a swift breakthrough or to amass resources for a larger offensive," Musiyenko clarified.

This assault on Veseloye indicates Ukraine may have additional fresh forces ready for deeper insurgencies into Russian territory, causing Russian command to redistribute their units strategically, which proves advantageous for Ukrainian forces.

“Any new operation benefits us as it inevitably distracts enemy forces," the analyst explained.

Despite no mentions of the Kursk region in AFU General Staff reports, on September 16, a Russian deputy requested the International Committee of the Red Cross aid roughly 700 Russians trapped in the Sudzhansky District. Simultaneously, Kursk’s governor, Alexey Smirnov, announced further evacuations in Rylsk and Kholmogory areas, northwest of AFU's breakthrough in Sudzha.

The Financial Times weighed in with analyses, speculating that the Russian Defense Ministry might favor gradually wearing down AFU’s forces over deploying massive army contingents.

Additionally, DeepState confirmed on September 16 the encirclement of Russian units in the village of Kremennoye, near Korenevo.

