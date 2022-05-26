Ukrainian Army Commander calls on the West to supply long-range weapons to Ukraine Thursday, May 26, 2022 12:00:00 PM

Western weapons and equipment are helping the Ukrainian Armed forces to expel Russian occupiers from Ukrainian soil. However, now the Ukrainian military needs long-range weapons, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"It's very hard for us, but we are standing. We are fighting for every section of the front, for every settlement. Western weapons and equipment help us to drive the enemy out of our land," he wrote.

Zaluzhny stressed that now the West cannot delay in providing new weapons.

"We are grateful for the provided international technical assistance. At the same time, we are in great need of weapons that will allow us to hit the enemy at a great distance. And this should not be delayed, because the price of delay is measured in the lives of people who defended the world from Rashism," he added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador to Berlin, Andriy Melnyk, accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of refusing to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons.

