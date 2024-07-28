Ukrainian ATACMS missile strike on training ground in Luhansk kills 19, injures 71 Russian troops Sunday, July 28, 2024 11:07:55 AM

Ukrainian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on a Russian military training ground in the Luhansk region, with reports indicating a significant number of casualties.

On Saturday, July 27, 2024, the Ukrainian army targeted a training ground in Luhansk Oblast, hitting a large concentration of Russian troops, reports the Russia Telegram channel "Spy Dossier," which is believed to be associated with Russian intelligence services. According to the details provided, the attack was directed at a rear military training ground housing soldiers from the 228th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 90th Tank Division of the Russian Armed Forces (Military Unit 22316, Yekaterinburg).

Russian servicemen were reportedly preparing to be deployed to reinforce the 228th Motor Rifle Regiment's forward positions near the settlement of Ocheretyne. The strike involved the use of ATACMS-type ballistic missiles. The distance to the nearest frontline point is 110 kilometers.

It is believed that the missiles were equipped with cluster warheads, resulting in a high degree of area damage. As of 8:00 PM on Saturday, 19 Russian soldiers were reported dead, and 71 others were injured.

Previously, Luhansk experienced a significant hit when a former Interior Ministry Academy, which hosted Russian armed forces, was struck.

