Ukrainian battalion commander resigns, accuses General Staff of tactical failures and putting soldiers at risk

A significant controversy has erupted within the Ukrainian Defense Forces as Oleksandr Shirshyn, the commander of the 47th mechanized brigade's 1st mechanized battalion, has tendered his resignation amidst severe allegations against the Armed Forces' General Staff. On May 17, Shirshyn's post on Facebook sent shockwaves through the Ukrainian community.

"This is the limit. I have never received such (foolish) orders like those on the current front... senseless loss of people... Thank you, Armed Forces General Staff! I hope your children will also join the infantry to execute your orders," wrote Shirshyn. He further clarified that the leadership is "overplaying" and fails to grasp the real situation, leading him to submit his resignation.

Journalist Yuriy Butusov weighed in on the situation. He claims Shirshyn is referring to operations around Tetykino (Kursk region), where a Ukrainian offensive attempt resulted in significant losses.

"The tasks often do not match the capabilities of the Defense Forces, terrain, or basic tactics... The political order to conduct operations on enemy territory was poorly coordinated and planned," wrote Butusov on his Facebook page. He emphasized that Shirshyn is a professional and intellectual figure who enjoys widespread support within the Armed Forces.

The General Staff reacted swiftly to the scandal. Following orders from the department head, Major General Andriy Hnatov, a working group has been established to investigate the incidents. The officials aim to analyze the orders issued to Shirshyn’s battalion and assess their viability. Following the inquiry, "necessary decisions" are expected to be made.

