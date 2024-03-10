Ukrainian Border Guard delegation visits Spain to discuss defense industry support Sunday, March 10, 2024 3:00:23 PM

This week, a Ukrainian State Border Guard Service (SBGS) delegation visited Spain to explore the capabilities of the local defense industry. Additionally, Ukrainian border guards met Spanish officials, including Defense Minister Margarita Robles, as reported by the Spanish news website Infodefensa.

The primary goal for representatives of Ukraine's SBGS was to identify potential additional equipment and weaponry that the Spanish defense industry could provide to reinforce Ukrainian border.

The publication notes that the Ukrainian delegation was interested in a full range of support from the Spanish side, from logistical transport and evacuation vehicles to light weapons and armored vehicles to enhance assault operations.

Furthermore, Spain has previously assisted Ukraine with both defense and humanitarian aid, laying the groundwork for continued fruitful cooperation.

It was earlier reported that Ukraine initiated negotiations with Spain to reach a bilateral security agreement. The outcome of these talks is yet to be determined.

