Ukrainian breakthrough in Kursk region paralyzes Russian railway network Wednesday, August 14, 2024 10:30:36 PM

A breakthrough by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the Kursk region has led to a significant collapse in railway operations across Russia. The central office of Russian Railways (RZhD) has urgently contacted the Belarusian railway operator, demanding a halt to the dispatching of freight trains.

"The Union of Belarusian Railroad Workers" provide detailed insights into the documentation that surfaced. The Ukrainian military's actions in the Kursk region have incapacitated RZhD from receiving trains from Belarus on the Moscow and Bryansk railway routes. The receipt of the official request was documented on Monday, August 12, marking the exact moment when Russian authorities demanded a halt to the incoming freight trains. The ban is indefinite, as Russian officials are unsure when they will regain control over the regional railways.

This situation has triggered a collapse in railway operations between Russia and Belarus. Numerous "abandoned" trains have accumulated in dispatch areas and are currently stationed in the Smolensk region of Russia. Freight train schedules heading towards Russia have been heavily disrupted. Reports indicate that the stalled trains lack the needed locomotive power to move them.

