Ukrainian Brigade obliterates elite Kadyrov unit in Kursk, shares photographic evidence Tuesday, August 13, 2024 8:55:26 PM

Ukrainian soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Brigade have released photographs of seized documents following their successful operation against a large group of 'Kadyrovtsy' (Kadyrov fighters)—elite fighters from the "Akhmat" unit.

The Ukrainian military reported that they decimated this elite unit during a breakthrough assault in the Kursk region. The posted photos show details of individuals, including names and faces, corroborating their victory.

The 225th Brigade's announcement follows a report by the DeepState project confirming the successful operation against the "Akhmat" unit. In addition, the soldiers noted the difficulty in identifying the deceased due to the current condition of the bodies, making it challenging to establish exact identities.

The number of captured 'Kadyrovtsy' remains unknown, as numerous Russian troops surrendered in the early days of the Ukrainian offensive. On August 12, Ukrainian media reported that one Russian conscript had revealed the positions of the Kadyrov fighters to avenge his mistreatment at the hands of Chechen fighters.

Further reports indicated that the 'Kadyrovtsy' had so tormented the local residents in Kursk that they flooded Ukrainian Telegram channels with information on the positions of the "Akhmat" unit.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.