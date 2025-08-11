Ukrainian command: Russia fails to gain ground near Dobropillya and Pokrovsk amid fierce fighting Monday, August 11, 2025 10:03:05 PM

The situation near Dobropillya remains challenging, with some of the most intense battles compared to other areas along the front line. Russian forces have failed to gain control over territories in the directions of Dobropillya and Pokrovsk. The Operational-Strategic Command of the Dnipro troops (formerly known as Khortytsia) issued a statement Monday evening, August 11, addressing the developments in the region.

According to the command, the adversary continues to alter tactical approaches and leverage numerical superiority. However, as they repeatedly attempt to breach the first line of Ukrainian defense in small groups, Russian forces are sustaining significant losses. The mere existence of such attempts does not equate to gaining control over territory. The command also highlighted that the increased activity by occupiers necessitates the involvement of Ukrainian reserves to counter breakthrough groups. Nevertheless, this doesn't imply a strategic advantage for the Russians. Misinterpretation of these actions often leads to erroneous conclusions concerning the situation around the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

The Ukrainian military emphasizes that the situation remains intricate and that the clashes there are some of the fiercest across various front segments. Nonetheless, Ukrainian forces continue exerting maximum effort to swiftly neutralize Russian units attempting breakthroughs. The operational group advises caution in information dissemination and urges people to avoid spreading data from dubious sources that could lead to misinformation about the actual state on the front.

Meanwhile, that morning, former Chief of Staff of the 12th Special Purpose Brigade Azov, Bohdan Krotevych (callsign Tavr), issued a warning to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media platform X about the dire combat situation along the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka line. "There's essentially no continuous and stable front line. (…) Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are almost encircled. Kostiantynivka is semi-encircled. The adversary is advancing towards Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka," he wrote.

Earlier, the OSINT project DeepState reported that Russian forces were advancing northeast of Dobropillya, Donetsk region.

