Ukrainian Command: Russian forces mine dams in Belgorod region to prevent possible offensive Thursday, September 19, 2024 10:19:43 PM

Russian troops have reportedly mined dams in the Belgorod region, reported Colonel Vitaliy Saranstev, a spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group.

Col. Saranstev stated that the Russian military is not only constructing defensive fortifications around Belgorod but also mining both general and specialized hydraulic structures in the region. This raises concerns about the Russian possible long-term plans.

"If the situation shifts dramatically, Russians might blow these dams to impede Ukraine's Defense Forces," Saranstev said. Furthermore, he suggests that Russia might stage provocations on these hydraulic structures to later accuse Ukraine of ecological and humanitarian disasters.

Saranstev warned that potential dam provocations could serve as a distraction to internal Russian issues or as a pretext for mobilization. The destruction of these structures could lead to mass flooding, submerging inhabited areas and causing an eco-catastrophe.

