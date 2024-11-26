Ukrainian Commander highlights Russian hesitation and tactical struggles in key Luhansk region battle Tuesday, November 26, 2024 2:00:00 PM

Russian forces face challenges as they attempt to gain control of Belohorivka, a strategic location in the Luhansk region, from which they aim to fortify and potentially lay siege to the nearby city of Siversk, Ukrainian Commander Maksym Antonov reports.

Amid the harsh weather, Russian troops' efforts to carry out tactical assaults in the Siversk direction are hindered by poor navigation skills, according to Maksym Antonov, Chief of Artillery of the 1st Airmobile Battalion of the 81st Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Antonov explains that Russian soldiers believe capturing Belohorivka would allow them to establish fortified positions, gather reserves, and potentially surround Siversk. However, recent assaults in the region have decreased, largely due to weather conditions affecting their operations.

"Our experience shows that Russian troops struggle to navigate the terrain. Those we captured admitted to relying heavily on UAVs for direction," Antonov highlights.

Moreover, Antonov notes a visible reluctance among Russian soldiers to storm positions in the Siversk direction, fearing casualties or injuries. "Usually, the first assault group is followed by the second and third, each facing failures. Soldiers observing these setbacks begin to suspect their commanders are leading them to doom, a sentiment confirmed by intercepts where supervisors threaten subordinates for refusing to comply," Antonov elaborates.

He also observes a drop in the activity of Russian Orlan reconnaissance drones near Belohorivka, attributing it to both the weather and targeted actions by Ukrainian FPV drone units.

In a related development, Ukrainian forces have successfully cleared Russian troops from Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Analysts from DeepState have updated battle maps, now illustrating Kupyansk's surroundings in green, signaling AFU control.

